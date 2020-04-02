Dallas County Reports Two Additional Coronavirus Deaths, 100 New Cases

Dallas County April 2 reported 100 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 831. Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 17.

Officials say the latest deaths included a woman in her 70’s who lived at a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 80’s from Dallas. These individuals had been critically ill in area hospitals.

County officials reported that 192 of the 631 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dallas County have required hospitalization at some point. Of those hospitalized, 59 people were admitted to intensive care units, and 42 received mechanical ventilation, according to the county.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, over three-quarters (77%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been a chronic high-risk condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“North Texas and all of Texas is safer today now that Governor Abbott has adopted the Dallas County Safer at Home model. We continue to build capacity as we enter the beginning of the curve. There are enough beds and ventilators in hospitals at present. The challenge is to continue to build capacity so that the curve doesn’t overtake our resources. Your mission is to make good personal responsibility decisions. #StayHomeStaySafe #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Eight hospitals reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office on Tuesday. Patients occupied 1,542 out of 2,868 beds. Total ICU beds occupied were 204 out of 361 and 139 ventilators were in use out of the 342 ventilators available.

“As I said when we required the daily COVID-19 testing data from all public and private labs in the city, transparency and facts are key to slowing the spread of this virus,” Johnson said.