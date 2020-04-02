GALLERY: Alzheimer’s Gala Raises Over $350,000

The Alzheimer’s Association Dallas and Northeast Texas chapter raised $367,210 at its gala “Enchanted, an Event to Remember” in Dallas on Feb. 29.

250 people were in attendance at the black tie event held at the Hall on Dragon and emceed by FOX 4 KDFW anchor/reporter Clarice Tinsley.

“We were thrilled by the generosity of our attendees,” said Nikki Chapman with the Alzheimer’s Association. “Both the silent and live auctions generated funds we never dreamed possible.”

Money raised goes toward Alzheimer’s research, programs, advocacy and community education.

The Gala will return in Feb. 2021.