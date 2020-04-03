Dallas County Reports 90 Additional Coronavirus Cases

Dallas County reported 90 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total case count to 921, including 17 deaths.

Officials reported that three-quarters (71%) of cases requiring hospitalization have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The county said that 34 COVID‐19 cases to date, including three deaths, had been associated with five long-term care facilities.

Twelve hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Wednesday that 2,267 of 4,343 beds were currently occupied by patients, along with 315 of 565 ICU beds. Hospitals report that 188 out of 622 ventilators were in use.

Also announced this morning was the Dallas County Commissioner’s court vote to extend the shelter-in-place order until May 20.

“We are beginning to see some rays of hope that we are benefitting from the Safer at Home order I implemented on March 22nd. The next two weeks are critical to #FlattenTheCurve. Please stay home and save lives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.