Highland Park Library Offers Virtual Reference Service, Tutoring

The Highland Park Public Library, though closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, still has some ways to serve people.

The library has an online chat option for virtual reference service. Library staff will be available online to answer questions from 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. To learn more and to access this service, visit the website.

Students in kindergarten through introductory college can receive assistance from live, online tutors using an interactive, virtual whiteboard to chat, write, draw, and copy/paste. Tutors are available online from 2-11 p.m. Monday-Sunday. A library card and PIN number are required to access HelpNow. For more details visit, the website.

Highland Park library staff are available by phone and email from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday to issue library cards for Highland Park residents, assist patrons with their information needs, answer questions about library cards, and offer consultations on accessing digital services.

By email, hplibrary@hplibrary.info or the Ask a Librarian Service available on the library’s website.

available on the library’s website. By phone, 214-559-9400.

In other news:

The county household hazardous waste collection center will operate under amended hours — from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays – to comply with Dallas County’s COVID-19 guidelines. For additional information, visit the website.

The town also made an announcement about park benches via social media.

Park benches have been removed and will be returned at a future date. pic.twitter.com/zoAisTAoSR — Highland Park, TX (@HP_Texas) April 2, 2020