Friday, April 3, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Coronavirus Park Cities 

Highland Park Library Offers Virtual Reference Service, Tutoring

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , , ,

The Highland Park Public Library, though closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic,  still has some ways to serve people.

The library has an online chat option for virtual reference service. Library staff will be available online to answer questions from 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. To learn more and to access this service, visit the website.

Students in kindergarten through introductory college can receive assistance from live, online tutors using an interactive, virtual whiteboard to chat, write, draw, and copy/paste. Tutors are available online from 2-11 p.m. Monday-Sunday. A library card and PIN number are required to access HelpNow. For more details visit, the website.

Highland Park library staff are available by phone and email from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday to issue library cards for Highland Park residents, assist patrons with their information needs, answer questions about library cards, and offer consultations on accessing digital services.

  • By email, hplibrary@hplibrary.info or the Ask a Librarian Service available on the library’s website.
  • By phone, 214-559-9400.

In other news:

The county household hazardous waste collection center will operate under amended hours — from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays – to comply with Dallas County’s COVID-19 guidelines. For additional information, visit the website.

The town also made an announcement about park benches via social media.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

My First Foray to Scotland Yard

Joanna England 1

Local Officials Keep Watchful Eye on Coronavirus

Bethany Erickson 2

Who Has the Power to Park Wherev? Valets and Cops.

Merritt Patterson 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *