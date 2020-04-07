DMA Brings Art Exhibitions Online

DMA is bringing art from around the world to your home with new virtual exhibitions and gallery experiences.

“As our community adjusts to a new reality, the Dallas Museum of Art’s mission remains the same—to use art to inspire and unite. To be a part of your lives at this time is a great honor. We are using this moment as an opportunity to present our collection in completely new ways,” said Agustín Arteaga, Eugene McDermott Director.

In honor of Women’s History Month, DMA debuted the Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art virtual exhibition, exploring the representation of women in Mexican art. It features Flores Mexicanas by Alfredo Ramos Martínez, a painting on view for only the second time in nearly a century. The ornate 9-by-12-foot painting was a wedding gift to the famed aviators Anne and Charles Lindbergh. Other artists include María Izquierdo, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and David Alfaro Siqueiros.

Speechless: different by design virtual exhibition, described by 3 year old visitor Emily as “magic,” challenges your perceptions of the world around you. Explore how you can touch sound, hear place, picture thought, and shape space. The exhibition merges scientific research with innovative design, examining how humans connect to the world around us beyond speech and words. Installations offer unconventional and immersive experiences.

Looking for ways to get creative at home? DMA provides DIY art projects, like this iron-on patch.

You can also look up the topic of your choice on DMA’s extensive online art collection. Or, listen to their Arts and Letters Live podcasts.