GALLERY: Give Back Night at Blue Print Gallery

Maxine Trowbridge, along with Blue Print founders, hosted a night of giving back at Blue Print Gallery’s first art show of the year on Feb. 27.

Each artist showcased their new collection of original artwork, while Paul Lee performed in the backyard. The event was a family affair with live music, sips, a food truck and corn hole. Beneficiary of the night, The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, is near and dear to Maxine Trowbridge and the Blue Print founders as it provides the highest quality of early education services to children ages six month to six years, with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment. The school delivers comprehensive education, intervention and therapy to their students during their formative years.