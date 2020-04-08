Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 30–April 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SAY IT AIN’T QUESO

Don’t think restaurant workers have it tough during these days of social distancing? Before 2:17 p.m. April 3, an 18-year-old employee at Chipolte Mexican Grill at Central Expressway and Forest Lane had a hot concoction of melted Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheeses mixed with serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers thrown on her.

30 Monday

At 9:24 p.m., a 45-year-old woman fell and hit her head at the Market at Preston Forest.

31 Tuesday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at apartments in the 6000 block of Averill Way.

Before 2:18 p.m., a burglar damaged a 62-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s vehicle at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

Before 6:54 p.m., a scoundrel took a 75-year-old man’s trailer from a home in the 4600 block of Northaven Road.

1 Wednesday

The victim knew the vandal who used a vehicle to damage property before 4:02 p.m. at a home in the 5600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

2 Thursday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at a home in the 5400 block of Druid Lane.

Seen fleeing on foot before 4:51 p.m.: a tall man who took contents out of a vehicle at a home in the 6800 block of Stichter Avenue.

Reported at 5:48 p.m.: a motorist fled on March 31 instead of leaving information after colliding with a 62-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6100 block of Royalton Drive.

3 Friday

Before 3:55 a.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from the 7-Eleven store at Preston Royal Village.

Again, police did not provide the reporting time for theft at another home in the 5400 block of Druid Lane.

Before 11:26 a.m., a crook stole from a 37-year-old’s vehicle at a home in the 5500 block of Glenwick Lane.

Stolen before 12:11 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

Arrested at 3:08 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5400 block of LBJ Freeway. Firefighters found the man, described as a danger to himself and others, and called the police.

5 Sunday

At 10:52 a.m., a 71-year-old woman from the 4500 block of Manning Lane reported that someone stole from her on an April 3.

Reported at 11:14 a.m.: the theft of a vehicle from a parking lot in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

