County Reports Two Additional Coronavirus Deaths, 108 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 108 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,432. Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 22.

Officials say the latest deaths included a man in his 80’s living who was receiving hospice care at a long-term care facility, and a DeSoto man in his 70’s who had been hospitalized.

County officials have reported 383 hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Of those hospitalized, 119 patients were admitted to an Intensive Care Unit, and 72 people required ventilators. A total of 878 cases reported in the county have not led to hospitalization.

Capacity numbers reported by 24 Dallas hospitals Tuesday comprised 2,854 (53%) of 5,349 beds occupied by patients, along with 488 (62%) of 782 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 313 (35%) of 901 ventilators were in use.

Location data as of Wednesday revealed zip code 75227 to have the highest number of cases in the county, with approximately 45-56. Zip codes 75115, 75216, 75219, and 75225 have the second highest number of cases, with approximately 34-44.

“COVID-19 is imposing on us in so many painful ways but it will not break the spirit of North Texas! For instance, this year’s Passover is different but no less special. The story of Passover is one of families safe in their homes as the Angel bringing death passes over them. I find comfort in this story and in my gratitude to all who are sacrificing to keep us safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

