Ebby Halliday Companies CEO Says New Ways of Doing Business ‘Are Here to Stay’

When your business thrives on relationship building, how do you pivot during a time of social distancing? For one real estate company, the change has provided the opportunity to combine agent know-how with new technology, all in the name of keeping the process of home buying and selling personal.

Ebby Halliday CEO and president Chris Kelly said that combining their agents’ hard-earned expertise and the latest technology has allowed the company to offer easy, efficient, and safe transactions.

The Ebby Halliday Companies’ real estate brands include Ebby Halliday Realtors, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, and Williams Trew. Its Core Services companies include Prosperity Mortgage, Home Team Insurance, and Texas Premier Title.

“At the Ebby Halliday Companies, we believe some of the new ways of doing business are here to stay,” Kelly said. “Simply put, they are safe, streamlined, and very efficient.”

And people are still buying homes – so it was important to be able to safely provide services.

“Every day our agents and employees are helping individuals and families move to, from and within North Texas,” he said. “How? We’ve created an elevated online experience that takes you inside a home without leaving the comfort of your couch, all while benefiting from our agents’ extensive local market knowledge and expert advice.”

Consumers are often asked to choose between a traditional company or a technology-driven real estate company, Ebby Halliday Companies said, but they’ve been able to make everything – home showings, mortgages, insurance, and closings – safe by completing those transactions efficiently and virtually, but still with the personal touch of a local real estate agent.

Home buyers can get virtual consultations with a real estate agent, who will help them come up with a game plan, and then help the buyers throughout the process, from hunt to mortgage to closing.

“From your initial offer through closing, you can choose to sign all documents electronically from the comfort of your home, including virtual notary services and curbside closings with the Ebby Halliday Companies’ title company,” the company said.

Sellers can easily connect with agents via phone or video call to discuss the process, and learn how to prepare a home for sale in the shortest amount of time and for the highest price possible.

“From photographs, virtual tours, inspections and showings, all can be done with minimal physical contact for the safety and security of you and your home,” the company explained.

“Simply put, we offer one ‘door’ to everything you need to buy or sell a home in North Texas,” says Kelly. “Purchasing or selling in any other way would be like going back in time. More than any other real estate company in our region, our complete offering of brokerage, mortgage, title and insurance homeownership services ensures you have the easiest and most secure real estate experience.”