Real Talk: Lindsay Craig

Ebby Halliday real estate agent Lindsay Craig is a native Dallasite and a graduate of TCU.

With a degree in entrepreneurial management, she launched her home building and remodeling business, Two Peas in a Pod Properties LTD.

That experience, she said, helps her evaluate the potential of a property.

She got her real estate sales license in 2006.

“The Dallas market right now is continuing to be very promising, especially in light of low interest rates.” -Lindsay Craig

When she’s not working, you can find her spending time with her husband and two daughters in their North Dallas home. She loves volunteering at her daughters’ schools and supporting her local congregation, Dallas Bible Church.

How long have you been in real estate, and what led you to this career?

I’ve been in real estate for nearly 15 years. My family has always been involved in the real estate industry because my grandmother owned a mortgage company, and my father is a title attorney. I grew up understanding so many facets of real estate, so the marketing of homes and the desire to find the perfect home for buyers just came naturally to me.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give Just Starting Out you any advice, what would it be?

Never stop being a student. Study the markets you are passionate about and become an expert for that area. People are always wanting to talk about houses, so you want to be ready and prepared to chitchat about the market at any moment.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

The relationships you forge when involved with clients during the buying and selling process is so special. The feeling of finding that perfect house for a client or selling a home quickly just can’t be beat.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

The Dallas market right now is continuing to be very promising, especially in light of low interest rates. The spring market is going to be hot!

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

Barely 5 feet tall, I rely on my 4’11” grandmother’s version of the old adage that she always told me: “dynamite come in small packages.”

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.