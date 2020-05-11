Monday, May 11, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Life Living Well Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Medical City Dallas Earns High Safety Grade

Dalia Faheid 0 Comments , , , , ,

Eleven Medical City Healthcare hospitals have been awarded an ‘A’ on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, more than any other North Texas hospital system.

“From providing lifesaving and life improving surgeries to responding to the unique challenges of COVID-19, patient safety is always our top priority,” says Medical City Healthcare president, Erol Akdama .

Medical City Dallas, Medical City Alliance, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Denton, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney, Medical City North Hills, and Medical City Plano are being recognized for protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Medical City Healthcare facilities. They are role models in putting patients first and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

The Camera is Rolling – You’re On

Stephanie M. Casey 0

Soccer Playoffs Kick Off This Week

Todd Jorgenson 0

Enjoy Campfire Flavors, Because Food Taste Better Outside

Christy Rost 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *