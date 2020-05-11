Medical City Dallas Earns High Safety Grade

Eleven Medical City Healthcare hospitals have been awarded an ‘A’ on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, more than any other North Texas hospital system.

“From providing lifesaving and life improving surgeries to responding to the unique challenges of COVID-19, patient safety is always our top priority,” says Medical City Healthcare president, Erol Akdama .

Medical City Dallas, Medical City Alliance, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Denton, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney, Medical City North Hills, and Medical City Plano are being recognized for protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Medical City Healthcare facilities. They are role models in putting patients first and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”