HPMS Teacher Appointed To State Board For Educator Certification

Readers of People Newspapers may recognize one of the new appointees to the State Board for Educator Certification.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he appointed Highland Park Middle School seventh-grade math teacher Jean Streepey and Julia Faye Consulting founder Julia Moore to the state board for terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2025. The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Streepey is a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Texas Classroom Teachers Association, Council of Presidential Awardees in Mathematics, and both the National and Texas Councils of Teachers of Mathematics and a former member of the Association of Texas Professional Educators. Additionally, she is a warehouse volunteer for the North Texas Food Bank and a volunteer for Girl Scouts. Streepey received a bachelor of business administration in finance from SMU, master of business administration from Louisiana State University, and a master of education in education policy from the University of Texas at Arlington.

She was most recently in the news when she was named a Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching awardee. The award is the nation’s highest honor for K-12 science, technology, engineering, math, and/or computer science teaching. Recipients receive a certificate signed by the president, a trip to Washington D.C., and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Streepey was one of up to 108 teachers selected nationally for the award in 2019 and one of only four in the state.

Moore, of Pflugerville, is also Texas outreach director of EdChoice, an account manager for Steinhauser Strategies, and an advisor to other national education organizations.