Rosewood Foundation Fetes Belmont Village Turtle Creek Skilled Nurses

The staff at Belmont Village Turtle Creek received a special delivery to help celebrate National Skilled Nursing Week. The Rosewood Foundation and the Caroline Rose Hunt family treated employees to a luncheon to honor their hard work.

The barbecue luncheon, complete with Rosewood’s famous Texas Wagyu beef, was prepared by Pecan Lodge BBQ.

Mrs. Hunt lived at Belmont Village at Turtle Creek for several years. The staff and the facility hold a special place in her family’s hearts. Mrs. Hunt’s granddaughter Julia Sands said, “honoring the men and women who care for residents at all long-term care facilities is more important than ever during the current health crisis. My grandmother enjoyed her time at Belmont Village, and we are forever grateful for the care they provided her.”

“We are honored that the Rosewood Foundation and Mrs. Hunt’s family thought of us during this time,” said Nancy Sanders, Executive Director at Belmont Village at Turtle Creek. “It was a true honor to provide care for Mrs. Hunt at our community. Her hospitality and caring nature were shared with her neighbors and the staff at Belmont Village. She made a lasting impact on our community.”