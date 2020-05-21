Thursday, May 21, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's 2020 volleyball captains include, from left, Charlotte Lassarat, Anna Claire Nichol, Kennedy Westendorff, and Carter Ching.
Park Cities Sports 

New Captains Set to Lead Lady Scots

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , , , ,

With another volleyball season slated to begin in early August, Highland Park has named a new set of captains for 2020.

The quartet of incoming seniors includes Charlotte Lassarat, Anna Claire Nichol, Kennedy Westendorff, and Carter Ching. All four were valuable contributors on a 38-12 squad that reached the Class 5A Region II finals last year.

“These four have provided great leadership to our program over the past several years,” said HP head coach Michael Dearman. “This honor is well deserved and I am confident they will be strong servant leaders in our upcoming year.”

You May Also Like

Lady Scots Rally Past Midway to Advance

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Look to Stay Perfect in 10-4A

Chuck Cox 0

Lady Scots Start Fast in District 11-5A

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *