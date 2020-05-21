New Captains Set to Lead Lady Scots

With another volleyball season slated to begin in early August, Highland Park has named a new set of captains for 2020.

The quartet of incoming seniors includes Charlotte Lassarat, Anna Claire Nichol, Kennedy Westendorff, and Carter Ching. All four were valuable contributors on a 38-12 squad that reached the Class 5A Region II finals last year.

“These four have provided great leadership to our program over the past several years,” said HP head coach Michael Dearman. “This honor is well deserved and I am confident they will be strong servant leaders in our upcoming year.”