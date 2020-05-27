Thursday, May 28, 2020

Your 2021 Highland Park girls soccer captains are, from left, Josie Hart, Amelia Stevens, Maja Davison, Keller Matise, and Maddy McNeely.
5 Captains to Lead Lady Scots Next Year

The Highland Park girls soccer team has named five captains for the upcoming 2021 season — Josie Hart, Amelia Stevens, Maja Davison, Keller Matise, and Maddy McNeely.

“They exemplify the leadership, integrity, and passion for soccer which will lead us into another fantastic year of competition,” said HP head coach Stewart Brown. “We are excited to see them in action next year.”

The Lady Scots won the Class 5A state championship in 2019, and had a promising campaign this spring cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, HP had four players recognized with postseason honors by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches. They include Presley Echols (first team all-state), Sydney Cox (second team), Megan O’Neal (honorable mention), and Kate White (all-region).

