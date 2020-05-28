HPISD Hosting Virtual Town Hall Meetings

Highland Park ISD is gearing up for virtual town hall meetings to discuss plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

The discussions will feature district, campus, and state officials. The meeting for Armstrong and Bradfield is June 2, the one for Boone, Hyer, and University Park is June 3, and the one for McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, and Highland Park High School is June 4. The discussions will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Submit questions in advance to submitq@hpisd.org. The link to the live discussion will be posted on the district’s website and sent in an email next week.