HPHS Hosts Virtual Honors Day Program

The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought the Highland Park High School honors day program online this year, but there were plenty of achievements to celebrate from the class of 2020.

Jay Harris, a co-senior sponsor, opened the virtual honors day program Thursday followed by remarks from principal Walter Kelly.

“While we cannot gather and experience the energy as we support one another and recognize the individual and collective accomplishments of the class of 2020, we were all so proud of what you’ve done,” Kelly said. “This has been one of the most amazing classes that I’ve worked with in my over 25 years as an educator.”

Senior class president Isabella Yates and other officers first recognized students elected to the Highland Park High School Hall of Fame recognizing students participating in organizations like Highlander Band, the Highland Belles, and more, as well as scholarship recipients. Cole Jackson also recognized seniors graduating with the honors of magna cum laude and Campbell Saustad recognized those graduating summa cum laude. Saustad and Margaret Chambless were this year’s blanket award recipients.

Yates finished the ceremony by recognizing the top 10 seniors and the valedictorian of the class of 529 seniors, Amy Siyue Li, and salutatorian, Jean Ye.

Commencement is set for 8:30 p.m. June 5 at AT&T Stadium.