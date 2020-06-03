Curfew Extended To June 6 In The Park Cities

In keeping with the city of Dallas’ timeline, the curfew for the Park Cities is extended until 6 a.m. June 6.

The hours of enforcement remain the same, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Adherence to the curfew order is simple: stay in your homes during curfew hours. Both the city and town patrol personnel will remain highly visible in our neighborhoods. We also remain in close communication with our public safety partners across the region,” a post on the city of University Park’s website reads.

Unlike the city of Dallas, where the curfew includes only certain portions of the City, the curfew for the City of University Park and the Town of Highland Park involves all neighborhoods throughout both jurisdictions.

Officials also encourage the following precautions:

Parking vehicles in the garage

If vehicles are left curbside or in the driveway, lock them

Remove valuables from view if vehicles are left curbside

Lock doors and activate alarm systems even while home