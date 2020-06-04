Highland Park Library Reopens With Restrictions

Thursday, June 4, 2020

The Highland Park Library is now open at 25% capacity. 

The library is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

“Although you will notice some changes to services, the library will continue to serve as the community’s connection to lifelong learning while powering imagination through creativity and discovery,” a post on the town’s website reads.

The town notes only the first floor is accessible to the public, the library’s 25% capacity can accommodate 16 people at one time, visitors are required to wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth and maintain social distancing, and the entrance to the library on Saint Johns Drive will remain locked. Visitors are asked to enter the library via the main town hall doors on Drexel Drive.

The library will continue to offer holds pick up through curbside service, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on utilizing curbside pick up, please visit the library website

Desktop computers in the library will not be available for use. Patrons may use their own devices on the library’s WiFi network.

