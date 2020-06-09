Is your library open? All libraries in the Park Cities and throughout Dallas were closed during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, but most have started to reopen. Check here for the most recent status of your library.

Preston-Royal Branch, Preston Hollow: Open, but at 25% capacity, and is also offering curbside pickup. See here for details.

University Park Public Library: Currently not open for in-person use, but curbside pickup is available. Details here.

Highland Park Library: Open at 25% capacity, and is offering curbside pickup. See here for details.