Reports: SMU Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

SMU’s Daily Campus newspaper shared a letter on social media from the university’s Department of Human Resources stating a university employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reportedly worked in the Blanton building, last worked on campus June 12, and is now self isolating.

“The employee reported they did not have close contact with any individuals while on campus. If you had been a close contact, we would have notified you,” the letter shared by the Daily Campus read. “SMU has taken appropriate steps to clean and sanitize the area in which the employee was located as well as public spaces in the building. We will not be sharing the employee’s name, and we ask that you respect this individual’s privacy as well.”

BREAKING: A #SMU employee has tested positive for #COVID19 two weeks after all staff were called back to campus. pic.twitter.com/I6uwElr2Th — The Daily Campus (@thedailycampus) June 14, 2020