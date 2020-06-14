Monday, June 15, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
News Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Reports: SMU Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SMU’s Daily Campus newspaper shared a letter on social media from the university’s Department of Human Resources stating a university employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reportedly worked in the Blanton building, last worked on campus June 12, and is now self isolating.

“The employee reported they did not have close contact with any individuals while on campus. If you had been a close contact, we would have notified you,” the letter shared by the Daily Campus read. “SMU has taken appropriate steps to clean and sanitize the area in which the employee was located as well as public spaces in the building. We will not be sharing the employee’s name, and we ask that you respect this individual’s privacy as well.”

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *