Rotary Club Visits Bubble Lounge To Talk Park Cities Fourth

It may seem like the Fourth of July this year is a little fraught with uncertainty, but Park Cities residents can rest assured that one of its most treasured traditions may look a little different but is still going to be an exciting way for the community to safely celebrate.

That’s why Rotary Club of Park Cities parade chair Sarah Olai joined the Bubble Lounge’s Martha Jackson and Nellie Scuitto for their most recent episode of their popular podcast – to provide an update and details on all the Independence Day fun the organization has planned.

“July Fourth is one of the most anticipated events in the Park Cities. Each year thousands of families line the streets to see decorated vehicles and floats in honor of showing love to our country,” Jackson said. “You see everything from government officials, to sports teams to neighborhood blocks participate in the parade. Just about everyone has fond memories of watching the parade and gathering in Goar Park afterward for snacks and visiting with friends.

“Unfortunately, as with so many things in 2020 the COVID virus has caused this annual festivity to be canceled. However, the Rotary Club of Park Cities has come up with a plan to make sure our community gets its celebration on!”

You can see the video and listen to their conversation on their Facebook page (or we’ve embedded it below). To listen to the podcast, go here. To see more details on the planned festivities, keep your eyes peeled on this site, and at the Rotary website.