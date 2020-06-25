Remarkable Women: Persistence During Pandemic

SMU student Joie Lew may have lost any sense of stability when shelter-in-place orders began, but her persistent pursuit of education has drawn an outpouring of community support.

Lew, 19, said campus closures during her freshman year forced her to move into a motel with her divorced parents. Her mother is a hairstylist, and her father is an Uber driver, so the pandemic greatly impacted their ability to work.

“Our motel wasn’t big enough for the three of us, so then we had to move to a different motel, and then my parents couldn’t afford to pay rent, so then I had to start paying rent,” Lew said.

She was able to keep her job working remotely for SMU’s college access programs, which assists first-generation and low-income students. Lew is a first-generation college student herself.

“There was just a lot of struggle between work, balancing school, balancing my mental health,” she said. “Trying to cover rent, trying to support my family was super hard, and just really pushing through it was a challenge in itself, but we’ve gotten through a lot of things, and this was just another thing that we had to take on.”

Lew said paying for her education wasn’t easy before the pandemic.

“There were financial troubles basically since the first day that I stepped on campus, and my parents and I knew that was something we were signing up for,” she said.

Despite that, Lew knew she wanted to attend SMU.