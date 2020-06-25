Thursday, June 25, 2020

DUC Coach Earns Honor from Ohio State

Congratulations to Dallas United Crew girls coach Amanda Perry, who will be inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

Perry’s decorated rowing career with the Buckeyes included a top national ranking in 2004 and an All-American season in 2005. She is scheduled to be enshrined on Sept. 26 in Columbus, Ohio.

Prior to joining DUC, she was an assistant coach at the collegiate level at Ohio State, Brown, Cornell, Virginia, and Indiana. DUC, which is based at White Rock Lake, includes several rowers from the Park Cities.

