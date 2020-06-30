Alto, La Cave Partner to Offer Wine Delivery

Ready to imbibe on the celebration of our nation’s independence, but don’t necessarily want to risk a trip to the liquor store? A local company has the answer – and they’re offering it for free this week.

Local rideshare company Alto pivoted its business model during the pandemic to include on-demand delivery of everything from groceries and gifts to (now) alcohol with its Alto Market. The company also recently paired with another local company – La Cave – to offer on-demand delivery of wine and spirits (and eventually, a spokesperson said, beer).

“We wanted to play a small part in offering DFW residents with a safe, socially distanced option for Fourth of July celebrations,” said Will Coleman, CEO and Founder of Alto. “With the recent closures of area bars, we thought that free delivery of our favorite beer, wines, & spirits was a fun way to contribute as we continue to work together to stay safe and healthy.”

Alto said that it delivers within two hours, using the company’s own vehicles. All drivers wear masks and gloves during every trip and delivery, and items are placed in a custom Alto bag to minimize contact. Each Alto vehicle is also kitted out with HEPA cabin air filters – the same filters used in hospitals, the company said, and all of the car interiors are also treated with a hospital-grade sanitizing mist.

“In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, Alto is offering free delivery of this extensive alcohol selection, including delectable Italian wines such as Le Bertille Chianti Classico 2009, bold liquors such as Boone County Distilling Small Batch Bourbon and refreshing canned cocktails such as Dashfire Lemon & Lavender Martini Canned Cocktail,” the company said.

The free delivery offer lasts until July 5. To order, go to the Alto app, or online to www.marketbyalto.com. Free delivery will be automatically applied to orders of beer, wine, or spirits only.