Fair Park Goes Back to the Jurassic

A long time ago in the Mesozoic era, dinosaurs roamed freely; however, these monstrous reptiles were wiped out by a great extinction. However, defying the laws of science and history, the dinosaurs are back Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru.

The life-size creatures are stationed at Fair Park and awaken the past. The dinosaurs’ features move just as if it were real with sound-effects to support the looks: their mouths open in a roar, their eyes blink, and their bodies swivel around looking for their next prey.

Without even getting out of the car, ticket holders can weave through what was once a parking lot and is now the age of dinosaurs. For $49 per vehicle, the dinosaur safari is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The tour takes roughly 40 minutes to complete.

Throughout the entire ride, a podcast tour accompanies the passengers to describe each different dinosaur. Dinosaur experts such as Park Ranger Marty and Dino Dan share knowledge and are even available for a live call if there are additional questions.

At the end of the ride, the dinosaur experts take a free photo of the entire car with the famous Tyrannosaurus-Rex in the background.

Originally, Jurassic Quest held large indoor events; however, due to COVID-19, the Drive-Thru was implemented. The change allowed for people to safely visit and enjoy the dinosaurs.

In the future, Jurassic Quest plans to continue the Drive-Thru format due to its success thus far.

The Drive-Thru will continue until July 12, so if you love dinosaurs and want to turn back the clock to the Mesozoic era, hop in the car and head out to Fair Park to experience the world of dinosaurs.