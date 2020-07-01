Neighbors Support Family That Lost Two To COVID-19

Nick Castaneda was familiar to many Park Cities residents as a longtime employee of the Burger House restaurant in Snider Plaza.

Castaneda began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in May, according to FOX 4, and he and his son-in-law, Jenaro Moreno, reportedly died because of complications from COVID-19 hours apart May 29.

“He was a great grandfather…Everybody loved him,” Highland Park ISD trustee Kelly Walker said of Castaneda. “This is a huge loss for our community…You hear about (COVID-19) on the radio…well, now it’s taken one of our own.”

Walker said she knew Castaneda, who’d worked at the eatery for 15 years, through her children stopping by the restaurant.

“They’re now college aged.” she added.

Walker said when she heard about what happened from another family member, she set up a GoFundMe page to help the family that raised $63,653 of its $70,000 goal as of July 1.

“Raising money for Nick has been a blessing,” Walker said.