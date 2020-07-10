Fajita Pete’s Coming To The Park Cities

A new Tex-Mex eatery with a delivery focus is coming to the Park Cities in the fall.

Fajita Pete’s will be at 4441 Lovers Lane. There’s a Dallas location at 6090 Campbell Road and another in Carrollton. Hugh Guill, who will be the owner of the Park Cities location, said the eatery is the first of five the brand is looking to open in the Dallas area.

“Our goal is just to become part of the neighborhood,” Guill said. “Our restaurant is only about 1,350 square feet big, so there’s only a couple tables and really what we want to do is bring our fresh fajitas to families at their home or we want to cater office lunches.”

He added that Fajita Pete’s has in-house delivery drivers as well as catering, curbside pickup, and to-go options. Customers can also order via an app or their website.

“We’re really aware of the current challenging times when it comes to food handling, food preparation, food delivery, and we want to do everything possible to minimize contact between the guest and between the staff member,” Guill said.

The menu includes chicken, beef, and shrimp fajitas, chicken pico plates, burritos, tacos, and more.

Guill said plans also are in the works eventually to provide margaritas for delivery or to go.