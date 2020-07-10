Two Tapped for BrainHealth Advisory Board

Beginning Sept. 1, Roger Gault will take over Ka Cotter’s role as advisory board chair for the University of Texas-Dallas Center for BrainHealth. David Jacobs will take over Eric Bennett’s role as vice-chair.

Grateful to Cotter and Bennett for their leadership, the 100-plus member board said in a statement that they were certain that Gault and Jacobs are more than well suited for the job.

Roger Gault

Gault, a Preston Hollow resident, is president of Gault Company, a diversified commercial real estate company that develops and invests in a wide range of property types. With more than 35 years in the real estate industry, Gault has developed, invested in, or owned properties throughout the country.

He has a wide range of business and philanthropic leadership experience such as: being a member and former president of the Dallas Assembly, is a member of The Real Estate Council and serves on The Real Estate Council PAC board of directors, is on the advisory board of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the advisory board of the University of Texas at Arlington School of Landscape Architecture, served as a mayoral appointee on the City of Dallas Board of Adjustment and much more.

“I am honored and proud to serve the Center for BrainHealth and support the much-needed research they are doing to help preserve and restore brain health,” he said. “As chair of the advisory board, it is my hope that I can help further their mission and bring more awareness to the many programs and services the Center offers to help empower people of all ages to unlock their brain potential.”

David Jacobs

Similarly, Jacobs, a Midway Hollow resident, has his own wide range of experience in leadership and business. He was one of the founding partners, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer and member of the investment committee of E2M Partners, a company responsible for the structuring and management of a series of real estate equity investment funds.

Since his retirement from E2M Partners, he now works as an investor, consultant and business advisor. He also is a board member of Blanks Printing & Digital Imaging, Inc., World Affairs Council of DFW, previous president and current member of the Real Estate Financial Executives Association and The Real Estate Council of Dallas, served on the board and was head of a committee of Senior Source, served on the boards for Jewish Family Service and much more.

“My wife Cher and I have been members of the advisory board of the Center for BrainHealth for 10 years. During that time we have witnessed firsthand the Center’s outstanding scientific research and advancements in education related to the brain,” said Jacobs. “With the opening of the Center’s Brain Performance Institute, BrainHealth has had and will continue to have an incredible opportunity to advance its mission of nurturing and ensuring healthy brains for all people everywhere. When asked [to be vice chair], I wanted to continue to contribute my talents and leadership to this invaluable cause.”