Gallery: Sports Car Together Day

Two years ago, Park Place Porsche Dallas teamed up with the Porsche Club of America – Maverick Region to help clients celebrate the 70th anniversary of the 1948 Porsche 356 “No. 1” Roadster with a “Sportscar Together Day” at the Lemmon Avenue dealership.

This year, the celebration looked very different, but Porschephiles turned out in force on June 8 to catch up and celebrate the 72nd anniversary at Keller’s Drive-In on Northwest Highway in Dallas.

“Porsche drivers are passionate about their cars,” explained Patrick Huston, Park Place Porsche Dallas General Manager. “We couldn’t let this important occasion pass us by. So, we invited the Porsche Club – Maverick group to join us for a great burger and fellowship. Everyone had a great time.” There were a wide range of Porsches on hand, representing classic models from the 1960s to the new 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S, Porsche’s first hybrid sportscar. The new four-door sports sedan will go from 0-to-60 mph in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph and a driving range of up to 200 miles, all with the incomparable handling, dependable quality and world-class styling of the iconic Porsche brand.

