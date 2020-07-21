Dallas Pride Goes Virtual for 2020

Originally slated for June 6 and 7, Dallas Pride weekend at Fair Park was postponed in the wake of COVID-19, and organizers planned to move the event to July 25 and 26.

But as cases continued to climb, it became obvious that something would have to change.

“With the ongoing concerns for public safety due to COVID-19, the decision was made to transition Dallas Pride 2020 into a Virtual event,” organizers said. “The majority of our virtual events will still take place on our current Pride weekend of July 25 and 26.”

The event, which has been themed “The Pride of Texas,” will hopefully be in-person again in coming years, the organization said.

“The LGBTQ+ community has always become more resilient in the face of uncertainty, and we are doing that today in the midst of this pandemic,” Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride, noted. “Pride is not just about one event; it’s about celebrating a spirit of community that no virus can destroy. It’s an exciting prospect to reach an even bigger audience virtually, and to bring our message to the living rooms of supporters across the DFW Metroplex and beyond in an inclusive way.”

To learn more about Dallas Pride and for updates, visit www.DallasPride.org.