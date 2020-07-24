Sculpture Exhibit Extended At Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden extended its Summer of Sculpture festival featuring Seward Johnson’s “Celebrating the Familiar” exhibit until September 7.

The exhibit features a collection of 25 life-size cast bronze sculptures throughout the garden that debuted June 22, according to an email from the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

“We have had such incredible feedback from visitors about how lifelike these statues are, and we want even more people to see them.” Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said in a statement.

Advance online timed reservations are now required for entry to the arboretum by calling 214-515-6615 or visiting the website at www.dallasarboretum.org. Face masks are highly encouraged in the garden, and they are required in restrooms and indoor facilities. For more information about garden procedures during this time, please see the Know Before You Go FAQ here.

“Johnson’s sculptures of people performing familiar tasks were created to celebrate the great value of everyday activities, and to encourage taking a moment to savor them,” the email read. “These activities include gardening, fishing, reading and enjoying a conversation. Creating the fine details of people’s poses, gestures and expressions are the defining elements of his work.”