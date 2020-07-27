Work Continues On Caruth Park Stormwater Detention Project

Work continues on installing an underground detention structure to detain about 11 acre-feet of water under the existing field on the east side of Caruth Park. That equates to just over 3.5 million gallons.

“At this point excavation is 75 percent complete, and about 70 percent of the boxes have been installed. Remaining excavation will begin next week,” Steve Mace, University Park’s communications and marketing director, said Friday. “After that, the remaining boxes will be installed in phases. We are still on schedule for project completion in November. That includes, replacing the playing field turf and rebuilding the Hillcrest parking lot.”

Costs associated with the new structure, estimated at $4.6 million, will be funded through the city’s capital improvements program.

