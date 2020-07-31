Chalk It Up To Family Fun, Community Spirit

Chalk drawings in the 3200 block of Purdue Street depicted a wide range of characters from Disney princesses, Star Wars, to Sesame Street this spring and summer.

Neighbors found sidewalks adorned with Disney princesses like Belle from Beauty and the Beast next to inspirational quotes and Chewbacca from Star Wars next to perhaps less discernible quotes.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom, so the chalk drawings kind of started just for something to do with the kids,” Cara Geyser said. “We just were looking to spend some time outside, and we started with rainbows and stuff and… kept going.

“Sometimes we’d watch a movie, and they’d say, ‘Hey, could you draw that on the sidewalk?”

She said her background is in apparel and textile design, so she has experience in creative fields.

Her family, including their two children, have lived in the neighborhood for about eight years.

“We just really enjoyed having people stop by and enjoy the work, too, so it was just a way that we could make our neighbors happy and spread a little joy,” Geyser said. “It’s just so sweet; everybody is so kind, and they just pass by and say, ‘Keep going; we love your art,’ and it just brings a smile to my face and warms my heart because I’m very grateful that they enjoy it.”

While rain washed away the art before the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ patriotic yard decorating contest July 4, Geyser’s home was among those vying for the distinction of the best decorated as judged by voters on our website and by the Rotary Club.

“My youngest daughter wanted to join the competition,” she said, adding the parade is a big family tradition.

“We spent a lot of time decorating with the theme, which we thought was amazing,” Geyser said. “That was just such a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

