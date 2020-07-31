Friday Food Round-Up For July 31

There is some creating going on in kitchens and this week’s round-up will tell you about a few of them. Eat well, be well, and take care.

Menus/New Items

Burrata Salad, Salum

Grilled Lobster, Salum

Grilled Pork, Salum

Salum’s affable Chef Abraham Salum continues to create and has introduced a few new menu items to enjoy in the dining room or at home. I’d like to start with the Burrata with Roasted Black Mission Figs and follow with the Grilled Lobster Tail as my entrée, though the Grilled Duroc Dry Aged Pork Chop looks pretty darn good, too. Your favorite staff member at Salum doubles as your favorite delivery person so dine in, pick up, or have it delivered.

TX Experimental Rye

The makers of TX Whiskey and TX Bourbon are also creating, and have launched The TX Experimental Series, which sounds a little “Area 51,” but it’s really just a new line of products very different from anything TX has created before. The first in the series is TX Experimental Rye which has a flavor profile of cinnamon, clove, sweet spice, fruity and floral, chocolate, and caramel which sounds delish and perfect for my favorite cocktail, the Sazerac. This is a limited-edition product, which can be purchased at the distillery’s bucolic Whiskey Ranch. You can learn more about what makes this different at the Firestone & Robertson website.

Suze has introduced new patio and bar menus to enjoy on the expansive shaded patio, at the bar, or to go. Categories include Between the Bun, which includes gourmet sliders and a crispy chicken sandwich; Raw/Chilled, which features fresh seafood including shrimp, tuna, and salmon; Smoked, which smokes and grills the spare ribs so you don’t have to; and Pickings, which are shared items such as Yucca fries and crispy tempura crispy okra (yum). Suze also launched new cocktails and happy hour specials. If you’re not ready to dine in, take out Suze with Alto.

Openings and Reopenings

The Mansion, The Mansion Restaurant, and The Mansion Bar are reopening on August 10. Mom and Dad can plan a little in-town getaway before school starts, however it starts, and enjoy the Mansion’s newly renovated guest rooms. Chef Sebastien is making the most of summer produce with his Tomato and Peach Panzanella with goat cheese, basil, fresno peppers, and duck prosciutto and a White Gazpacho with Blue Crab Salad, cucumbers, avocados, grapes, corn tortillas, and jalapeños.

WannaEat Seafood is a pop-up restaurant in Mockingbird Station opening tonight. Chef/Owners Brittney and John Wannamaker are caterers and creators who specialize in seafood in a Caribbean style. I’ll have some feedback and photos next week!

Events

Party in the Park 2019

Canceled – Party in the Park, probably the loveliest Dallas fundraiser of the year, which benefits Klyde Warren Park, has been canceled for 2020. This year’s Event Chairs Lynn and Allan McBee and Honorary Chairs Kathryn and Craig Hall will remain in their roles for the events rescheduled for 2021. In the meantime, if you’re so inclined to help Klyde Warren Park offset losses in donations and increased expenses on safety protocol, click here to make a donation.