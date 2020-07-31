Norma’s Cafe To Offer State Fair-Themed Menu

The State Fair may be canceled for the 2020 season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy fair-inspired food.

Norma’s Cafe Friday announced a State Fair-themed menu that, starting Aug. 1, will feature both deep fried favorites and State Fair classics plus help raise money and awareness for two organizations associated with the State Fair of Texas, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program.

“Texans may not be able to ride the Ferris wheel or hear Big Tex say ‘Howdy Folks’ this year but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy a taste of their favorite Fair Park treats,” said Ed Murph, owner of Norma’s Cafe. “We are excited to cook up these special menu items and help raise funds for local organizations that will be affected by the State Fair’s unfortunate cancellation.”

The menu will feature fried favorites like mini corn dogs, funnel cake fries, chili cheese tots, funnel cakes, chicken fried steak and deep-fried Oreo churros and other State Fair classics like bacon mac and cheeseburgers, sausage on a stick, and Belgium waffles.

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is honored to join forces with Norma’s Cafe to ensure that every North Texan, regardless of race or zip code has the access and opportunity to achieve their full potential. We are committed to driving lasting change in education, income, and health and have impacted the lives of over 1 million people just this year and look forward to continued partnership,” said Susan Hoff, Chief Strategy and Impact Officer at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

The Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction & Scholarship Program has provided more than $27 million in youth auction premiums and scholarships since 1992, that help students from all over Texas fund their education.

“Norma’s Cafe has historically been a sponsor of the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction & Scholarship Program, and we’re honored to have their continued support in 2020, especially during this challenging time,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “As a constant celebration of all things Texan, the State Fair of Texas works to support its local and statewide community year-round. Through our annual 24-day exposition – our largest fundraiser of the year – as well as ongoing initiatives and programs like the Fair’s scholarship program and Big Tex Urban Farms, we are able to continue serving Texans while building on our mission of promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement.”

Customers will be encouraged to donate to both organizations and browse volunteer opportunities, virtual and in-person, from August through October on the State Fair of Norma’s page of their website. Norma’s will also host a Back-To-School drive for students and teachers in need of school and sanitation supplies that will go directly to underserved schools at all five locations in Dallas.

For more information about the Norma’s Cafe on W. Davis Street, Dallas Parkway, Park Lane, Frisco or in Plano, or ordering your next meal for pickup, call your nearest Norma’s location or visit their website. Delivery is now available through Favor.