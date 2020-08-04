League Thankful for Mayor Lane, Confident in New Mayor Stewart

We are living in uncertain times. However, one thing is certain: The city of University Park is in very capable hands, and those hands will see us through these uncertain times.

We, the members of The University Park Community League (UPCL), are pleased to celebrate the induction of our new mayor. Mayor Tommy Stewart is assuming the proud legacy of the city of University Park’s mayoral position from Mayor Olin Lane.

As a life-long resident of our community, Lane served the last six years as our mayor.

Before being mayor, Lane diligently served our community by volunteering on the Appraisal Board, the HPISD Education Foundation, the Capital Review Board, and the Adjustment Board. Starting in 2002, he served as a University Park councilmember, until assuming the mayoral position.

While in office, Mayor Lane focused his efforts on city development and investing in the city’s infrastructure, ensuring future generations’ success and stability. These endeavors included oversight of the McFarlin Bridge Construction project, updating the Holmes Aquatic Center, oversight of the Lovers Lane Miracle Mile project, improving the area’s fiber optics network, participating in the Caruth Park Stormwater Retention Structure project, and purchasing land enabling future city growth.

Mayor Lane always had a smile, and a handshake, for his constituents, and over the course of his service, attended countless community events, activities, and meetings. He never met a stranger. His passion for our city, during his time as mayor, will never be forgotten, and we are indebted to him for his loyal service.

Our new mayor, Tommy Stewart, has lived in University Park for more than 60 years.

A University Park councilmember from 2010 to 2016, he chaired the 2018 UP Zoning Ordinance Review Committee and has served on the City’s Public Works, Public Safety, and Capital Projects Advisory Committees. His non-profit involvement includes leadership roles with the Dallas Zoological Society and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas.

The UPCL is confident, optimistic, and certain about our city’s future because we have seen the hard work and care Mayor Lane has invested into our city, and we know Mayor Stewart will continue in the tradition of Mayor Lane.

We live in one of the best cities in Texas, and we are grateful for leaders, like Mayors Lane and Stewart, whose passion for University Park has positioned our community to grow, prosper, and thrive. That is for certain.

– Executive Board, University Park , Community League

UPCL is an organization of University Park Residents dedicated to making our great community even better by promoting good city government, high-quality education, and beautiful, quiet, safe neighborhoods.