DCHHS Reports First Human West Nile Virus Case For 2020

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) Thursday reported the first human case of West Nile virus infection in Dallas County for 2020.

The patient is a resident of the 75205 zip code in Highland Park and has been diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

This season, mosquito samples have tested positive for Wesr Nile virus in the cities of Addison, Balch Springs, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Desoto, Duncanville, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Lancaster, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett, and University Park.

Ground spraying this week is scheduled in Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Coppell, Desoto, Duncanville, Glenn Heights and Lancaster.

“The confirmation of the first human case of the West Nile virus here in Dallas County this year is a reminder to the community of the need to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and to reduce mosquito populations,” said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS.

The virus is a disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Severe infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile virus. For more information, visit DCHHS’ website https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/westnile.php