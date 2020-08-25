August 2020 People-Powered Election Survey

Presidential election years are always big years, but with a pandemic going on, and a nation divided on politics, it seems as if this one has even more heft to it–even in the down-ballot races.

With that in mind, we’re going to be reaching out to our readers once a month to see what they think about the upcoming election by asking you two questions:

Who would you vote for if you had to vote today?

What is the biggest issue driving you to the polls right now?

Note: At the time of this survey, Joe Biden had not chosen a running mate. Subsequent surveys will reflect the complete ticket for every race we can verify. Candidates with zero responses are not included, and in races that only apply to part of our readership, we provide the “does not apply to me” response choice.

President

Donald Trump – R, Incumbent 50%

Joe Biden – D 39.2%

Jo Jorgenson – L 9.8%

Undecided 1%

U.S. Senate

John Cornyn – R, Incumbent 51%

Mary Jennings Hegar – D 36.1%

Kerry McKennon – L 9.3%

Undecided 3.6%

U.S. House District 32

Colin Allred – D, Incumbent 39.7%

Genevieve Collins – R 49.5%

Christy Mowrey – L 8.2%

Undecided 2.6%

Texas Railroad Commission

Chrysta Castaneda – D 33%

Matt Sterrett – L 9.8%

James Wright – R 42.8%

Undecided 14.4%

Texas Supreme Court Place 1 Chief Justice

Nathan Hecht – R, Incumbent 49.5%

Amy Clark Meachum – D 29.9%

Mark Ash – L 9.8%

Undecided 10.8%

Texas Supreme Court Place 6

Jane Bland – R, Incumbent 50.5%

Kathy Cheng – D 32%

Undecided 17.5%

Texas Supreme Court Place 7

Jeffrey S. Boyd – R, Incumbent 49%

Staci Williams – D 30.9%

William Bryan Strange – L 8.2%

Undecided 11.9%

Texas Supreme Court Place 8

Brett Busby – R , Incumbent 49%

Gisela Triana – D 29.9%

Tom Oxford – L 8.2%

Undecided 12.9%

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

Bert Richardson – R, Incumbent 50%

Elizabeth Davis Frizell – D 32.5%

Undecided 17.5%

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary – R, Incumbent 51.5%

Tina Yoo Clinton – D 32%

Undecided 16.5%

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

David Newell – R, Incumbent 52.1%

Brandon Birmingham – D 31.4%

Undecided 16.5%

Texas House of Representatives District 114

John Turner – D, Incumbent 30.9%

Luisa Del Rosal – R 36.6%

Undecided 5.7%

Does Not Apply to Me 26.8%

Texas House of Representatives District 114

Morgan Meyer – R, Incumbent 49%

Joanna Cattanach – D 30.4%

Ed Rankin – L 6.2%

Undecided 5.2%

Does Not Apply to Me 9.3%

Dallas County Sheriff

Marian Brown – D, Incumbent 37.6%

Chad Prda – R 46.9%

Undecided 15.5%

Dallas County Commissioner

Theresa Daniel – D, Incumbent 32%

Patrick Harden – R 46.4%

Undecided 9.8%

Does Not Apply to Me 11.9%

Fifth District Court of Appeals Place 8

Bill Whitehill – R, Incumbent 51.5%

Dennise Garcia – D 29.4%

Undecided 19.1%

Fifth District Court of Appeals Place 3

David Evans – R, Incumbent 50.5%

Bonnie Lee Goldstein – D 30.9%

Undecided 18.6%

Texas 14th District Court

Eric Vaughn Moye – D, Incumbent 32.5%

Jessica Voyce Lewis – R 46.9%

Undecided 20.6%

Texas 95th District Court

Mike Lee – R 47.9%

Monica Purdy – D 31.8%

Undecided 20.3%

Texas 162nd District Court

Maricela Moore – D, Incumbent 34.5%

Jordan Montgomery Lewis – R 46.9%

Undecided 18.6%

Texas 254th District Court

Ashley Wysocki – R, Incumbent 50.5%

Kim Brown – D 29.9%

Undecided 19.6%

Dallas ISD District 2

Dustin Marshall, Incumbent 13.9%

Alex Enrique 2.1%

Nancy Rodriguez 5.2%

Undecided 14.4%

Does Not Apply to Me 64.4%

Dallas ISD District 8

Joe Carreon 3.6%

Alicia McClung 7.7%

Undecided 15.5%

Does Not Apply to Me 73.2%

“What are the biggest issues impacting your voting decisions this election and why?” (sample of responses)

“Covid 19, Criminal justice reform, immigration, funding for public schools, and the environment. “

“Voter suppression. It’s odd that the national media won’t cover a Presidential candidate who will be on all 50 state’s ballots. After researching her. I determined that it was because she is the best choice. They’re suppressing her because the media knows it.”

“The 2 old parties no longer represent me. “

“Covid-19 response and climate change because both issues will deeply impact the quality of life for our children and grandchildren. “

“The democrats creating chaos. “

“Getting Trump and his acolytes out of office.”

“As with the 2016 election for president, again we don’t have an appropriate nominee. I voted for Trump, in hopes that he would be presidential once in the White House, and because I knew that he was a successful business man, as opposed to a lifelong politician. He’s done some good things, but his personality ruins him. What is with these old people wanting to be president! Trump, Biden, and last time Hillary Clinton. I’m 65 years old, but I don’t think we need these older candidates for president of the United States! Republicans and Democrats really need to work on getting candidates who are not on Medicare!!! There are many great younger men and women who would be excellent candidates for President!”

“A lifelong Republican no longer! Trumps lack of leadership, consistently proven false statements, and apparent disregard for the American people over his self interests have repulsed me. The cast of Republicans who refuse to stand up to this President’s abuse of power is beyond sad and does not warrant my continued support. “

“I will vote for Republicans because I do not agree with liberal agenda. I will vote for border security, supporting the police and lower taxes.”

“Defunding the police is not an option. Also President Trump has been promised made and promises kept.”