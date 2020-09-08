Verona Lee Welborn Bishop passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at age 76, surrounded by her loving family. Born a triplet in October 1943, Verona grew up alongside Ramona Dee and Robert Dennis and their older sister Linda Arleen. She grew up in Texas, spending most of her life in Dallas.

At age 15, Verona met Gary Wayne Bishop who she went on to marry in 1976. They have been together for over 60 years, during which they’ve created many memories and two children, Whitney D’Lynn and Tyler Alexander.

Verona is described as intelligent, warm, compassionate, courageous, selfless, patient, fair, witty, and beautiful beyond measure, both inside and out. She was considered a trusted advisor and loyal friend to many. She spent most of her career as a deeply respected Customer Care Leader, and it was a perfect role given her natural leadership and dedication to ensuring the happiness of others.

Verona is survived by husband Gary Wayne Bishop; children Whitney D’Lynn Radia (and husband Saneel) and Tyler Alexander Bishop; granddaughter Roarke Kyran Radia; her sisters Linda Welborn Crossley (and husband Gene) and Ramona Welborn Young (and husband Richard); and nieces, nephews and extended family.

Due to the social restrictions of COVID-19, the family has elected to postpone the celebration of Verona’s life and will provide details once people can safely gather.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Cure PSP, an organization that funds research on Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, the disease that took Verona’s life. You can donate in her memory by visiting www.psp.org and select Tribute gift and name Verona Bishop.