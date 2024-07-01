Donald Joseph Hoff, son-in-law of Thomas and Susan Stanzel of Highland Park, was a loving son, husband, and father. Don entered eternal life during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 15, 2024, following a period of illness. Born in Kansas City, Kansas, on April 16, 1960, to Albert Alphonsus Hoff and wife, Elizabeth Josephine O’Connor, he had three younger siblings, Maureen Elizabeth, Dennis Albert, and Michael Thomas, who died the day following his birth. Growing up in Kansas City, Don graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School, where he played football, tennis, and soccer. He went on to graduate from Kansas University with double majors in Accounting and Computer Science.

An avid and lifelong athlete, Don continued to play in recreational soccer leagues well into his forties and enjoyed golf for many years. He followed the local sports teams, as well as the basketball team of his beloved alma mater.

Upon graduating college, Don passed the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Exam and began a successful career in Dallas, Texas. Through his career he served in roles spanning auditing, reporting, and financial operations for a varied range of organizations, from KPMG to small start-up firms. Don would go on to join SRS Real Estate Partners, where he would complete the second half of his professional years and finish his career as Vice President of Financial Reporting and Planning. He was active for many years in Financial Executives International (FEI). Don experienced fulfillment not only in performing the duties of his profession, but also in working alongside his SRS colleagues whom he regarded highly.

Committed as he was to his professional life, what Don treasured most was his family. After marrying Kathryn Rose Stanzel (Rose), on October 3, 1987, in Dallas, they were blessed by three sons, Michael Thomas, Peter Christopher, and Nicholas Augustine. A devoted father, Don took an active role in their homeschool education, especially in the subjects of math and personal finance. Family dinners in the Hoff family were a consistent priority. Don was active in his sons’ extracurricular activities, notably youth sports and Boy Scout camping trips. Spending time with fmaily was one of life’s greatest joys for him. Most recently, he had the profound pleasure of welcoming two new daughters-in-law, Eden, wife of Nicholas, and Hailee, wife of Peter.

Don was a devout Catholic. He had a strong love for the holy rosary and for the First Saturday devotion. A parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church for over thirty years, Don served in leadership and mentor roles, which included Bible Studies, the Parish Council, the Right of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA), and the Dallas chapter of the Young Catholic Professionals (YCP).

His faith was reflected in his support of Pro-Life organizations including Vitae Foundation, Bloom Pregnancy Help Center, White Rose Women’s Center, and the Bishops Pro-Life Committee; as well as Catholic Media outlets including Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), Relevant Radio, and Ave Maria Radio. He also supported the Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land, as well as the Sisters of Carmel of Port Tobacco, the first Carmelite monastery in the United States, in which his maternal aunt has served multiple tenures as Mother Superior. Don gave generously of his own body as a lifetime fifty-gallon blood donor.

Don was an exemplary Christian gentleman: thoughtful, kind, and welcoming to everyone he met or knew. His considerate and selfless disposition, together with his always playful sense of humor, is a cherished legacy to his family.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Josephine (Betty Jo) O’Connor; his brother, Michael Thomas; and his miscarried daughter, Anna Kathryn. He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Kathryn Rose Stanzel (Rose). In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Michael Thomas Hoff; Peter Christopher Hoff and wife, Hailee; and Nicholas Augustine Hoff and wife, Eden, and their unborn son due in October. He is also survived by his father, Albert Alphonsus Hoff and wife, Carolyn, of Kansas City; sister, Maureen, and husband, Tavenner Cornelius Lupton, III, of Dallas, their children, Andrew Tavenner, and Rachael Carolyn; brother, Dennis Albert Hoff, wife, Kellie, and son, Adam Christopher, of Kansas City. Other family members include parents-in-law, Thomas Alfred and Susan Stanzel, brother-in-law, Richard Cary Stanzel, wife, Shelley, and son, Chappell; brother-in-law, Paul Heller Stanzel, wife, Marian, their children, Victoria (Hudson), Mark (Holly), and Catherine; brother-in-law, Michael Andrew Stanzel, wife, Tiffany, and children, Emily Claire, Michael “Andrew”, Ella Marie, Lily Anne, and Thomas; sister-in-law, Rachel, and husband, Christopher Bailey Trowbridge, and their daughters, Catherine Cecilia (Coco), Vivian Vail, and Jacquelyn (Jackie) Rose; his maternal aunt, Mother Virginia Marie O’Connor; and many cousins.

Vigil Services with Rosary will be held Tuesday, July 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas 75225. Family will receive friends until 8:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3rd, 11:00 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8017 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas 75225. A reception will immediately follow in Christ the King Parish Center.

To leave condolences, please visit www.sparkman-hillcrest.org.

If desired, memorials may be made to: Vitae Foundation (vitaefoundation.org), University of Dallas, Sisters of Carmel of Port Tobacco (carmelofporttobacco.com), The Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land (ffhl.org), Bloom Pregnancy Help Center (bloomphc.org), or The White Rose Women’s Center (whiterosewomenscenter.org).