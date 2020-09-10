HP Sophomore Aces Varsity Golf Tryout

Tatum Thomason made quite an impression while trying out for Highland Park’s varsity golf team.

After scoring an hole-in-one during an otherwise stellar round, the sophomore was named to the Lady Scots varsity squad for the upcoming season. She will be joined by previously announced team captains Sophie Biediger, Sarah Rogers, and Jordan McGinley.

Also earning varsity spots for HP were Landry Saylor, Daisy Murphy, Iris Song, and Allison McCain. The Lady Scots are scheduled to begin the fall season later this month.