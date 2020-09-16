Northeast Texas Girl Scouts Honor Gold Award Winners

The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas presented Gold Award pins to 172 girls from the region, including several in the Park Cities.

Girl Scouts’ most prestigious designation recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through intensive, multi-year projects that have sustainable impact in the community and beyond.

Troop 93

Reva Henderson

Reva Henderson, the daughter of John Henderson and Reva Knight, is a 2019 graduate of Highland Park High School. Her project: She started a club so high school students could study global issues teach what they learned to younger students.

Troop 156

Anjana Rathan

Anjana Rathan, the daughter of Sakila Thiruvadivel, is a 2020 graduate of Highland Park High School. Her project: She used the movie Zootopia to start discussions and teach 100-plus elementary school children at Dallas libraries and the Stew Pot about bullying and non-inclusiveness.

Troop 857

Reagan Schmidt

Reagan Schmidt, the daughter of Michael and Wendy Schmidt, is a 2020 graduate of Highland Park High School. Her project: She created baskets with table activities for residents of the Brookwood Community, an educational environment in Berkshire, Texas, that creates meaningful jobs and purpose for adults with disabilities.

Troop 1272

Danielle Browne

Danielle Browne, daughter of Sharon Browne and Jennifer Sullivan, is a 2019 graduate of Highland Park High School. Her project: She collaborated with Hope’s Door, an organization that aids victims of family violence, to make the agency’s facility more welcoming, calming, and able to provide a sense of hope.

Troop 2762

Carlyn Johnson

Carlyn Johnson, the daughter of Robert and Kelly Johnson, attends Highland Park High School). Her project: She purchased new equipment, implemented facility improvements, and created awareness for Hunger Busters, which provides a third meal daily to food-insecure children in Dallas ISD.

Troop 3021

Lydia England

Lydia England, daughter of Neal and Suzanne England, attends iUniversity Prep. Her project: She painted a jungle mural with life-size animals and vegetation at SPARK!, a nonprofit that fosters creativity in children in grades two through 12.

Troop 3203

Elena Dewar

Elena Dewar, the daughter of Peter Dewar and Yvette Ostolaza, attends The Hockaday School). Her project: She built a mural, held a toy and gift drive, and created awareness for Hope Supply Company, which meets critical needs of homeless children.

Troop 3457

Brooke Horowitz

Brooke Horowitz, the daughter of Mitch Horowitz and Traci Marshall, attends Ursuline Academy. Her project: She provided hygiene kits and renovated the mother’s room for Hope and Future, a home in Guatemala for women and children escaping abuse, neglect, and trafficking.

Troop 3700

Kaylie Bishop

Kaylie Bishop, daughter of Charles and Karla Bishop, attends Highland Park High School: Her project: She renovated Pet Memorial Stones garden for Operation Kindness and created a pamphlet to encourage more stone donations.

Alexis Perry

Alexis Perry, daughter of Landon and Wendy Perry, attends Highland Park High School. She planned and conducted a volleyball and fitness camp for children at the Brother Bill’s Helping Hand.

Logan Powers

Logan Powers, daughter of Adam and Lisa Powers, attends The Winston School. Her project: She biweekly presented various artists to students attending the after school program at Ben Milam Elementary.

Troop 5395

Julia Cary

Julia Cary, daughter of David and Stacy Cary, is a 2020 graduate of Highland Park High School. Her project: She created a mural focused on underwater sea life for the learning center at Family Place, a shelter for victims of family violence.

