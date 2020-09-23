The Signature Collection To Feature Luxury Condos

Provident Realty Advisors, a privately held real estate and investment firm based in Dallas, Wednesday announced the commencement of sales for a project called City Homes, a single-level condominium offering within The Signature Collection.

The three-story concrete construction mid-rise will be the final phase of The Signature Collection, joining the urban-style Courtyard Homes and the expansive Classic Homes in the gated residential community under construction in Preston Hollow Village. Preston Hollow Village is a 42-acre mixed-use development at Walnut Hill and U.S. 75 that also includes office, retail, multi-family, and single-family product types.

City Homes, located at the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane and Kingsway Avenue, City Homes will feature 21 luxury residences. The community encompasses 75 homes.

Photo: Provident Realty Advisors

The residences range from 2,199 to 2,629 square feet and are composed of six open plans for entertaining as well as a mix of two and three bedrooms.

“We are excited to begin sales efforts for the third and final home offering within The Signature Collection,” said Provident Realty CEO Leon J. Backes. “City Homes create an incredible opportunity to live in one of the most desirable communities in Dallas in a sophisticated lock- and-leave space that redefines modern living.”

The Signature Collection is the result of a collaboration between developer Leon J. Backes of Provident Realty Advisors, design by Luc Dauwe of Rosewood Custom Builders, architecture by Enrique Montenegro of SHM Architects, and landscape architecture by studioOutside.

“We have seen an overwhelming amount of interest in our homes,” said The Signature Collection Sales Director Nancy Holloway. “Our offering is a sought-after change from most homes on the market in Preston Hollow as they offer exceptional design, walkability, and little to no yard maintenance. Our buyers and interested parties are both local and coming from out of state, especially California.”

As we previously reported in February, the Signature Collection community is an easy walk to dining options and Trader Joe’s, and even doctors’ offices.

City Homes begin at $1.2 million. For sales inquiries, please contact Nancy Holloway at inquire@signaturephv.com or call 214-225-2199. Additional information about The Signature Collection and City Homes can be found online.