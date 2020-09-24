For The Love of Guitar, Invite This Man to Perform

Australian-born Martinelli brings classical style, Latin melodies to Highland Park

Maybe blame it on being born down under, but when Vincenzo Martinelli picked his instrument, he didn’t go with his Italian family’s traditional choice.

Though his grandfather and father mastered the mandolin, an Italian string-instrument in the lute family, Martinelli went bigger and embraced the lure of the guitar.

“The romantic nature and tactile feel of the guitar are the attractions for me,” he said. “I fell in love with the instrument when I was 9 years old. Still in love with it.”

Love also brought him to Highland Park two years ago but not before music sent him across the globe. He speaks four languages: English, Italian, Spanish, and French. Make that five if you include the fluency with which he entrances audiences with riffs and rhythms.

Classical studies took him from Sydney to Rome. He’s premiered music at the International Guitar Festival in Darwin, Australia; performed with international artists, including Welsh singing sensation Dame Shirley Bassey; and become a luxury cruise line headline act.

“The romantic nature and tactile feel of the guitar are the attractions for me.” Vincenzo Martinelli

“What comes with the joy of performing in most parts of the world is an ability to create and recreate highly personal and unique performances over and over again,” Martinelli said.

His favorite place to perform? Wherever he and an audience can become one.

“The connection between music and audience is profound and memorable,” Martinelli said. “You can feel when an audience has been moved by a performance. No words needed.”

With encouragement from his romantic partner, lawyer Kendra Karlock, Martinelli has sought personal Park Cities connections.

He’s met town leaders and a “variety of high profile personalities” such as jeweler William Nobel, designer Michelle Nussbaumer, and events coordinator Lee Logan.

“What I enjoy most about the area is the people,” Martinelli said. “Their open, friendly, and welcoming nature is very akin to what I am accustomed to in Australia.

“I also enjoy the ability to exercise and ride my bike around the immaculately manicured neighborhood. The parks are first class, and access to great local restaurants and shops is a plus.”

Of course, especially in these pandemic times, the soloist longs for more opportunities to perform his Latin music.

“I recently performed at a private function here in Dallas for an eclectic group of professionals in an intimate and friendly setting that was very well received and enjoyed by all, including myself,” he said, adding he is eager and available for more such occasions.

“It is precisely these times that feed the creative soul,” Martinelli said. “I’m at present feeling drawn to the intimacy of Spanish repertoire which allows for interpretation of composition and creativity through individual personality. I enjoy sitting in my living room and discovering new pieces through manuscripts I’ve brought over to the U.S. from Australia.”

Like most, he’s ready to put COVID-19 in the past.

“2021 promises to be a big year,” Martinelli said. “My plans include completing a studio project, my fifth album of original works; performances booked throughout Australia, Asia, Europe; and staying healthy!”

Connect Online: youtube.com/c/VincenzoMartinelliGuitarist

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.