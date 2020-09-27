Premier Collection Welcomes Aston Martin Dallas

The Premier Collection on Lemmon Avenue recently celebrated the addition of Aston Martin with the debut of the new DBX, Aston Martin’s first luxury SUV, albeit with extensive safety protocols and a limited number of guests to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Guests enjoyed a lavish charcuterie spread, individually packaged boards prepared by Fount Board & Table, and cocktails.

“So much has changed this year, but the joy of gathering with friends, enjoying a cocktail and admiring an exquisite new automobile has not diminished. We are thankful our friends were able to join us,” said Heath Strayhan, Premier Collection General Manager.

The Premier Collection is located at 5300 Lemmon Avenue, and includes luxury and performance brands Aston-Martin, Bentley, Koenigsegg, Maserati, McLaren, and Rolls-Royce.

