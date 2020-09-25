Friday Food Round Up September 25

Openings/Reopenings

Haute Sweets Patisserie is once again welcoming guests into its store after offering delivery and pick up only since March. Check out Chef Tida’s Beignet schedule so you can enjoy fresh beignets on Saturday mornings. Pro Tip: Try the ice cream sandwiches made from her oatmeal raisin cookies or chocolate chip cookies and stock them in your freezer.

Thunderbird Station, sister to the Double Wide and Single Wide watering holes opened this week. Owner Kim Finch renovated the 1922-built historic service station and added a huge patio to join the indoor seating. The menu is filled with high quality yet approachable items, most of which have an automobile-inspired names. The cocktail list includes The Peel Out, a Push Pop-inspired frozen vodka cocktail, the food menu includes three different takes on Sloppy Joe’s and Bologna sandwiches, two of my childhood favorites remade with high quality ingredients. Check out their Instagram page for more info.

Menus

Rodeo Goat Ice House just introduced The Big Tex Burger, a mighty big burger featuring a 44 Farms all beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy. Rodeo Goat’s ongoing Burger Battle pits best selling burgers against one another, and Big Tex is going up against the reigning Burger Battle champ, the “Hatch Me If You Can,” a 44 Farms all beef patty, white cheddar Hatch chile queso, roasted Hatch chiles, tortilla strips, pan-fried onions and avocado ranch. Rodeo Goat has a nice, large patio and spacious indoor dining and they deliver and allow for curbside pick up as well.

Specials and Events

September 26

Join the grand opening party for Seely’s Mill Mustang BBQ, the new in-house BBQ joint in the Beeman Hotel on Central Expressway near SMU Blvd. The party requires pre-registration as there is a guest cap to ensure compliance with occupancy rules but once you’re in, you can enjoy BBQ, whiskey from Still Austin Straight Bourbon Whiskey and music. The Beeman Hotel is the one you drive by all the time and wonder what it’s like. Now you can check it out after it went through a massive renovation which should make lots of SMU parents super happy come Parent’s Weekend and graduation. Sign up on Eventbrite HERE.

Through October 6



Central Market Features Texas-made foods

Central Market is celebrating all things Texas by highlighting Texas-born and bred food and wine. This company always curates the very best products for their celebrations and this time is no exception. A few of my favorites are the Adelee’s All Natural Fresh Pinto Bean Dip, which is like the canned bean dip we ate at 6th-grade parties but without the lard and other unhealthy additives. This stuff is addictive. I also love Texas Iberico’s Spicy Pecan Cold-Smoked Chorizo, a favorite item in Board Mama’s creations. It is by far the best packaged sausage I’ve tasted. Y’all go.

Go Texan at Central Market

Through October 25

The CANVAS Hotel Dallas is offering a State Fair-themed staycation available now until October 25. The package is a fun way to get away for a night, enjoy State Fair-inspired food in your room, where the mini bar is stocked with State Fair-themed items, or on the stunning Gallery Rooftop Lounge. For full details of the package, rates and to book, visit the CANVAS hotel’s website here.