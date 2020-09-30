Fajita Pete’s Open

There’s a new Tex-Mex eatery in town.

Fajita Pete’s opened this week at 4441 Lovers Lane.

Hugh Guill, who is the owner of the Park Cities location, said the brand is looking to expand in the Dallas area. There’s a location at 6090 Campbell Road and another in Carrollton.

“Our goal is just to become part of the neighborhood,” Guill said this summer. “Our restaurant is only about 1,350 square feet big, so there’s only a couple tables and really what we want to do is bring our fresh fajitas to families at their home or we want to cater office lunches.”

Customers can order via an app or their website.

The menu includes chicken, beef, and shrimp fajitas, chicken pico plates, burritos, tacos, and more.