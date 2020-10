The Highland Park pool’s lap season has been extended to Oct. 9.

Further, the minimum outside temperature required for lap swim has been modified to 55 degrees, an adjustment that will allow for laps and exercise even when the outside temperature is crisp.

Remaining dates are: Oct. 1, Oct. 2, Oct. 6-9, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Reservations are needed to reserve your place. To reserve a spot, visit the reservation web page