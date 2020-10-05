Each Moment Matters Luncheon to Feature ‘Lucky’ Message from ‘Across the Pond’

“Across the Pond” describes the setting and the theme for the 11th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon.

Forefront Living Foundation event, held in support of Faith Presbyterian Hospice, is scheduled from noon to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 16 at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 12477 Merit Drive. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.

John “Lucky” Luckadoo

The keynote speaker, nearly century-old World War II veteran John “Lucky” Luckadoo served “across the pond” in Europe, piloting B-17 Flying Fortress bombing missions against Nazi Germany. He served in the famed “Bloody Hundredth,” the 100th Bombardment Group in the Eighth Air Force and will issue a challenge for Americans to again support noble causes. Luckadoo is a long-time volunteer at The University of Texas at Dallas’ James H. Doolittle Archives and a resident of Presbyterian Village North.

The luncheon venue will have guests social distancing around the beautiful outdoor landscapes surrounding a “pond” at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center. Seating options will include “Drive-in-Movie” style in the comfort of an automobile from “across the pond” (car-side seats available), socially distanced tables around the beautiful Moody Foundation Lake, private suites with concierge service for up to 10 guests (available to top level sponsors), or virtually with a lunch/goody boxes delivered to homes. Visit eachmomentmatters.org for ticketing information.

Darren McGrady, former chef to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, will provide the gourmet lunch.

Admiral Patrick Walsh

The event also will honor 26 of Dallas’ own community change agents, everyday heroes, and philanthropic visionaries.

Introducing Luckadoo will be Dallas native and veteran Patrick Walsh, a retired four-star admiral of the U.S. Navy, last serving as Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Alison Doherty and son, Neal Doherty, are event co-chairs. Andy and Admiral Patrick Walsh are honorary chairs.

